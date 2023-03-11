Equal Education: Authorities should account for EC pit latrine death

EE and Amnesty International are dismayed at yet another pit latrine death, a decade after the adoption of norms and standards.

CAPE TOWN - Civil society lobby group Equal Education said government must be held accountable for the death of a four-year-old girl who fell into, and subsequently drowned in, a pit toilet in the Eastern Cape.

The four-year-old girl's body was found still inside the pit toilet at a school in Glen Grey in the Eastern Cape.

The Eastern Cape education department said the toilet was meant for an older age group at the school.

Equal Education's Itumeleng Motlabane said it was disappointed that the department had not done much to eradicate pit latrines at public schools.

"Since 2013 when the law of norms and standards for public school infrastructure was promulgated, pit latrines were made illegal. Almost 10 years later we still have incidents like these where learners fall into these pit latrines, and they lose their lives. No child should go to school with a threat of losing their life."

Meanwhile, Amnesty International in South Africa urged Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga to respond to a letter it wrote to her on 23 February requesting that the Department of Basic Education (DBE) meet its commitment to eradicate all pit toilets at public schools by the end of the 2022/2023 financial year, and to provide a transparent and accurate update on the progress made.

"The end of the financial year has come and gone, Minister, and there is only silence from you and your department," Amnesty said in a statement.

It reiterated its concern that the presence of unsafe ablution facilities, including pit toilets in public schools was not only a violation of the constitutionally enshrined right to sanitation, but also violated the rights to health, education, dignity, and privacy.

"By missing deadlines, providing unreliable and inconsistent data, and staying silent on the status of safe sanitation

facilities at public schools as well as amendments to the regulations, the DBE is evading accountability. It is thereby further widening the gap of access to quality education in an already unequal school system."