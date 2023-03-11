ConCourt ruling on Ledla appeal cements Special Tribunal powers, says SIU

On Friday, the ConCourt said while the Special Tribunal is not a court, it has jurisdiction to adjudicate legality reviews in terms of the SIU Act, and as such, the PPE scandal ruling involving Ledla Structural Development was upheld.

JOHANNESBURG - The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) says the recent Constitutional Court ruling in its favour, cements the unit’s work and energises it to continue execution.

Ledla Structural Development approached the court to challenge the powers of the tribunal after it ruled that millions of rands that the company scored from a massive PPE contract be forfeited to the state.

Ledla, which was awarded a contract worth R139 million was in fact a front company for Royal Bhaca which was owned by King Thandisizwe Diko, the husband of former presidency spokesperson, Khusela Diko.

The Special Tribunal was set up in 2019 as an arm of the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to recover syphoned public funds expeditiously.

Ledla argued in the Constitutional Court that the Special Tribunal is not a court and so cannot adjudicate legality reviews.

On Friday, the court ruled that while it is not a court, the tribunal does enjoy such powers.

Mbekezeli Benjamin from Judges Matter says this ruling does not change the work of the tribunal.

“The Special Tribunal still has the power to review certain tenders and contracts and other government actions. Number two, the Special Tribunal can still order that assets be forfeited to the State.”

The SIU says the apex court judgment sets precedence that corruption will not be tolerated.