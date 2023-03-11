Go

2 UCT students arrested following clashes with the police

The Cape Town police were called to assist with dispersing protesting students on Friday, but UCT says it didn't call the police.

FILE: Students have been protesting against historical debt and financial exclusion. Picture: © Dmitrii Sakharov /123rf.com
11 March 2023 16:03

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town police confirmed that two University of Cape Town (UCT) students were arrested following clashes with police on Friday.

Officers were called to the university to disperse hundreds of protesting students who were gathered inside the law faculty building at UCT's Middle Campus.

Students were protesting historical debt when scuffles broke out.

UCT spokesperson Elijah Moholola said it wasn't the university that called the police.

He said officers were acting on a court order issued in February that prohibits protesting students from engaging in illegal behaviour.

"The UCT executive reiterates its stance on upholding the right to legitimate protest but will act against any unlawful activities. The executive further remains committed to a process of engagement over any issues."

