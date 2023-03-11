2 UCT students arrested following clashes with the police

The Cape Town police were called to assist with dispersing protesting students on Friday, but UCT says it didn't call the police.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town police confirmed that two University of Cape Town (UCT) students were arrested following clashes with police on Friday.

Officers were called to the university to disperse hundreds of protesting students who were gathered inside the law faculty building at UCT's Middle Campus.

[WATCH]



With students intensifying their call for the institution to lift fee blocks for those with debt @UCT_news management says this amount has doubled four fold. Despite being chased away, students tell us they’re not going anywhere #Uct_protests @NtuthuzeloNene pic.twitter.com/sDSwNUWWSN ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 10, 2023

Chaotic scenes are unfolding at @UCT_news as police clash with protesting students. Officers were called in to disperse hundreds of students gathered inside a law building at the institution’s lower campus #Uct_protests pic.twitter.com/5yI5101VSc ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 10, 2023

Students were protesting historical debt when scuffles broke out.

UCT spokesperson Elijah Moholola said it wasn't the university that called the police.

He said officers were acting on a court order issued in February that prohibits protesting students from engaging in illegal behaviour.

"The UCT executive reiterates its stance on upholding the right to legitimate protest but will act against any unlawful activities. The executive further remains committed to a process of engagement over any issues."