Zandile Gumede's spokesperson cries foul over trial postponement

On Monday, the Durban High Court postponed the trial to give the state's witness a chance to gather more documents - something Ntando Khuzwayo says could have taken 'five minutes'.

DURBAN - Former eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede’s spokesperson Ntando Khuzwayo says the delay in her and 21 co-accused’s corruption and fraud trial is a plot to delay the matter.

The Durban High Court adjourned the matter to Monday to allow a state witness to gather more documents.

The group is charged with fraud, corruption, money laundering and racketeering linked to a solid waste tender worth over 300 million rand.

On Thursday, during cross-examination, the first state witness Mbuso Ngcobo did not have all documentation related to his testimony.

And while the court said Ngcobo had to present all the information to the court, Gumede’s spokesperson alleges the delay was intentional.

Court proceedings were expected to resume after lunch to allow the state witness Ngcobo to gather all his evidence.

But instead, a court orderly announced that the matter would only return on Monday.

Gumede was visibly annoyed after the announcement.

“It is delayed by something that would have taken five minutes, because the state claimed to have papers that prove whatever they have said it is allegations now when they supposed to produce those papers, they produce them,” said Khuzwayo.

On Tuesday, Gumede said she was excited that the trial was proceeding.

She also said the latest developments were a delaying tactic.