'We are already losing': Nehawu protesters dismiss no work, no pay threats

The Minister of Health said although he respected Nehawu's right to protest, healthcare workers completely refusing to work would be facing penalties, due to their status as essential service providers.

JOHANNESBURG - Minister of Health Joe Phaahla said that the no work, no pay rule would apply against healthcare workers who withdrew their labour, amid wage protests.

Phaahla spoke to the media at the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital in Johannesburg on Thursday.

Workers affiliated with the National Education, Health, and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) were demonstrating at several hospitals across the country, demanding a 10% wage increase.

This was despite the government's unilateral offer of 4.7%.

He said although he respected their right to protest, workers who completely refused to work would be subjected to penalties.

“Health services are essential services, and those who engage in such protests and activities must also face consequences.”

But Nehawu’s Hoxani Baloyi said that a no work, no pay rule would not deter them from fighting for their rights.

“As workers, we cannot be intimidated by that because already we are losing. The 3% they offered to us was a pay cut, so we cannot be intimidated by no work, no pay.”

Nehawu vowed to intensify protests until the impasse was resolved.