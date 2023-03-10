Saftu: Basic Education Dept to blame for pit latrine death in EC

A 4-year-old girl was found dead in a pit latrine on Tuesday inside a preschool in the Eastern Cape.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) said that the Basic Education Department should be blamed for the death of a four-year-old girl, who was found dead in a pit toilet in the Eastern Cape.

The child's body was found inside the toilet at a primary school on Tuesday after she did not return home.

The union federation said that schools in rural areas were gravely neglected by the department, which continued to deepen the apartheid spatial developments.

Saftu is among the many parties that have raised concern over the existence of pit latrine toilets, despite the Education Department's commitment to eradicate them by the end of the current financial year.

Saftu spokesperson Trevor Shaku: "These toilets must be built to suit children of different age cohorts, with specifications and even due monitoring of foundation phase learners in such schools when they use those toilets."