Operations at Bara Hospital back to normal but Nehawu vows to keep protesting

Employees affiliated to trade union, Nehawu, have been protesting at the premises and blocking patients from accessing the hospital.

JOHANNESBURG - Following a week of violent protests at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Johannesburg, the medical facility is now operating as normal.

The strike was sparked by a breakdown in wage negotiations with the government after it failed to meet the union’s demand of a 10% wage increase.

Meanwhile, a small group of Nehawu members are still protesting outside the hospital.

Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital is one of the medical facilities in Gauteng which have been severely affected by the ongoing Nehawu protest.

The main entrance to the hospital is now open and patients are being allowed onto the premises but rubble and debris are still scattered near the gate.

While the facility’s employees are still picketing outside, law enforcement authorities are monitoring the protest.

Nehawu’s steward at the hospital, Phelisa Lisa, said that their protest was nowhere near its conclusion.

"Our power is in the streets. Let's go to the streets so that the government can listen to us."

The hospital’s PR team has also confirmed to Eyewitness News that patients can now access it.