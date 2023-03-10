NSFAS 'millionaire' student Mani runs for WSU Convocation treasurer position

Sibongile Mani was found guilty of theft by the East London Regional Court last year after she spent over R800,000 of the R14 million that she received in error from NSFAS.

JOHANNESBURG - Sibongile Mani, a Walter Sisulu University (WSU) student who was convicted for theft after R14 million was erroneously transferred to her student bank account, is in the news again.

This time, she intends to run for the treasurer's position in the university's Convocation committee. WSU's Convocation assists the institution and the WSU foundation in raising funds.

The infamous Sibongile Mani is campaigning to become treasure for WSU convocation. pic.twitter.com/I0AuvNyk4j ' Veve (@LudidiVelani) March 9, 2023

She was accidentally paid an amount of R14 million instead of R1,400 in June 2017 by Cape Town-based company, Intellimali.

Mani was found guilty of theft by the East London Regional Court in February 2022 after she spent over R800,000 of the money that she received from NSFAS.

When life throws you lemonade and you make lemons 🍋 ' L U N G I S A (@asignul01) March 9, 2023

wait.... for which portfolio 😳😳 😂😂😂 Ba qete gherl pic.twitter.com/rls1ADhZ14 ' Pelumi_NK🇿🇦 (@NkagiM_) March 9, 2023

You can tarnish her name the way you like but she is capable of Leading,incase you didn't know... Come the 11th march she will be victorious ' Jabu Joseph Sono (@jabu_sono) March 9, 2023

Meanwhile on the case, Mani’s appeal may be heard on the second term between 11 April and 30 June in the Makhanda High Court.