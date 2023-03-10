No formal complaint from De Ruyter about alleged Eskom corruption - Hawks

Hawks head Godfrey Lebeya said that investigators at the division only met with Andre de Ruyter regarding his attempted murder case.

JOHANNESBURG - Hawks head Godfrey Lebeya said that former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter had never laid a formal complaint with them regarding corruption at the power utility.

De Ruyter has publicly stated that there was high-level corruption at Eskom, however, Lebeya said that a case had not been opened with Hawks yet.

Lebeya was speaking during a media briefing in Pretoria on Friday, where he was presenting third quarter statistics for the priority crime division.

Lebeya said that investigators at the division only met with De Ruyter regarding his attempted murder case.

The former CEO was allegedly poisoned through a cup of coffee, in his office in December.

Lebeya said that the Hawks were still investigating.

“With regards to the alleged corruption of senior employees, that one we are still waiting for the details and once we have the details, we will be able to deal with that.”

Meanwhile, the African National Congress (ANC) and several other political parties have called on De Ruyter to provide evidence to his claims of corruption at the power utility.