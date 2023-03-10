Nehawu protester considerng case against police after being shot at Bara

Demonstrating workers received medical attention inside the facility after police fired rubber bullets to disperse protesters earlier on Thursday.

JOHANNESBURG - One of the workers at the Christ Hani Baragwanath hospital who was shot allegedly by police during the National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu)'s protest, has spoken about his trauma following the shooting.

READ: Clash with police at Bara has re-energised strike, says Nehawu

Daniel Manyaga is a security guard affiliated to trade union Nehawu at the medical facility who has been demonstrating outside the hospitals.

He is among those calling for a 10% wage increase even though the government has offered 4.7%.

He was shot with rubber bullets three times on Thursday.

READ: Workers' right to strike is not absolute - Ramaphosa

Daniel Manyaga is a 49-year-old father of two who has been working as a security guard at the Chris Hani Baragwanth Hospital and was shot during Thursday’s protest action.

Eyewitness News visited his home in Protea Glen earlier on Friday and on arrival, his Nehawu branded shirt was hung on the washing line and covered in blood.

Before he expressed his pain, he took off his clothing and pointed out three bullet wounds on his body.

"Firstly I was shot on my back and then I was shot on my right-hand side bum cheek, so there is a big hole here."

Struggling to move his body, he told Eyewitnesses News about the pain.

READ: Protesting Nehawu members unmoved by government's legal threa ts

"I'm feeling pain. I was bleeding the whole night until today. I went to the clinic and they referred me to Bara because the hole is too big.'"

He said he was considering opening a case against the police.

WATCH: Nehawu vows to keep protesting as some hospitals return to normal