Mourners offer Kganya Mokhele's parents' unwavering support

Kganya Mokhele, who would have turned three next month, died when a two-metre-long bookshelf collapsed on him at Little Ashford Preschool earlier this week.

JOHANNESBURG - Mourners at Kganya Mokhele’s funeral service have offered his parents unwavering support as they come to terms with his tragic passing.

The two-year-old toddler suffered severe injuries after a bookshelf collapsed on him at Little Ashford Pre-School this week.

Kganya, who would have turned three next month, was laid to rest on Friday afternoon.

Scores of mourners gathered in Spruitview, Ekurhuleni, to comfort his grieving parents, Ntaote and Nomthandazo.