Mourners gather to bid final farewell to little Kganya Mokhele

Family and close friends gathered in Spruitview on Friday morning to say their final goodbyes to little Kganya, who died after a bookshelf collapsed on him at school.

JOHANNESBURG - Mourners have gathered in Spruitview, east of Johannesburg where little Kganya Mokhele will be laid to rest on Friday morning.

Kganya, who would have turned three next month, died when a two-metre-long bookshelf collapsed on him at Little Ashford Preschool earlier this week.

It is believed Kganya was trying to reach for a toy on the loose structure when it came down on him, causing severe injuries.

“Spirit lead me where my trust is without borders, let me walk upon the waters….”

There was no dry eye in the room where little Kganya’s body lay in a small casket.

His parents, Ntaote and Momthandazo Mokhele, sat in arms reach of Kganya, both staring blankly ahead.

Two massive portraits of Kganya stare back at the mourners, with a contagious smile across his face.

His family says the portraits are a true reflection of Kganya’s bubbly personality - ever happy, full of life, a curious boy who always lit up the room.

Speaker after speaker, all spoke fondly of little Kganya.

Group CEO of Little Ashford Preschool Cedric Ntumba was among the mourners.