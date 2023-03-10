Go

Makwarela quits as Tshwane mayor, councillor over fake clearance document

This follows a statement from the high court refuting his claims that it had issued a clearance certificate that he had been rehabilitated following his insolvency.

City of Tshwane Speaker of Council Dr Murunwa Makwarela. Picture: TshwaneSpeakerofCouncil/Facebook
10 March 2023 16:16

JOHANNESBURG - Embattled Tshwane Mayor Murunwa Makwarela has quit as both the city’s number one citizen and as a councillor.

City manager Johann Mettler had reinstated Makwarela on Thursday after receiving what is now known to be a fake document.

The high court has also referred this matter to the specialised policing unit, the Hawks, for criminal proceedings.

