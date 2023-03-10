Makwarela quits as Tshwane mayor, councillor over fake clearance document
This follows a statement from the high court refuting his claims that it had issued a clearance certificate that he had been rehabilitated following his insolvency.
JOHANNESBURG - Embattled Tshwane Mayor Murunwa Makwarela has quit as both the city’s number one citizen and as a councillor.
City manager Johann Mettler had reinstated Makwarela on Thursday after receiving what is now known to be a fake document.
The high court has also referred this matter to the specialised policing unit, the Hawks, for criminal proceedings.