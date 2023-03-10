Hawks still probing Phala Phala matter, 126 witness statements collected so far

According to the Hawks, they have managed to secure 126 statements from witnesses in connection with the Phala Phala saga.

JOHANNESBURG - The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigations said that it was still investigating the Phala Phala matter involving President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Hawks head, Lieutenant-General Godfrey Lebeya, said that they had collected 126 statements regarding the matter.

It is alleged that around US$580,000 of undeclared currency was stolen from Ramaphosa’s game farm.

Lebeya said that the Hawks have secured 126 witness statements regarding the case, which was a significant increase from 46 last August.

“We have 126 statements as we speak, there has been a lot of investigation. As we have indicated that no stone shall be left unturned, so we do not just indicate who is saying what or from where the witnesses are coming from and what informs the next step."