Girl found dead in EC pit toilet used facilities 'designated for older people'

The Eastern Cape Education Department said all pit toilets at the primary school in Glen Grey where the four-year-old girl died were safe to use.

CAPE TOWN - The Eastern Cape Education Department says the 4-year-old girl who was found dead in a pit toilet at a school in the province was most likely headed to a toilet not meant for her age group.

The little girl's body was found on Tuesday after her mother went looking for her.

Eastern Cape Education spokesperson Vuyiseka Mboxela said all the toilets at the primary school in Glen Grey were safe to use.

"There are toilets for old learners within the school, there are pit toilets for those that are doing Grade R, there are pit toilets for the teachers. They're safe for them to be used, and the preliminary report that we're getting is that the Grade R learner used the other toilets which is designated for older people."

Mboxela said the department had launched an internal investigation into the incident.

"For now, we're engaged in that process because this incident happened after school, now there are lot of issues that need to be asked so that we don't speak on a preliminary report that has not been confirmed by investigative authorities."