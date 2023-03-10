Ekurhuleni says workers 'fear for their lives' after contractors' fatal attack

Four electricity contractors were beaten to death on Monday, allegedly by the community, while on call to resolve an electricity outage at Klippoortjie.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Ekurhuleni says the fatal attack on four contractors in Germiston is the first of its kind, as the ambush on city officials isn't common.

On Thursday, the city revealed that the four electricity contractors were beaten to death on Monday, while on call to resolve an electricity outage at Klippoortjie.

According to reports, a group of community members flung the officials' vehicle over a bridge, before attacking them with different objects.

The city says the residents believed that the contractors were thieves trying to steal cables.

City of Ekurhuleni spokesperson Zweli Dlamini says the city's workers now fear for their lives.

"It’s an unfortunate situation, which has caused a major problem with service delivery because now we have situations where our workers are reluctant to respond to situations in areas where the area is volatile."