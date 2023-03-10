Cope apologises to Tshwane residents for Makwarela saga

The former Cope regional chairperson resigned on Friday as Tshwane executive mayor following revelations that he faked a court rehabilitation certificate regarding his insolvency status.

JOHANNESBURG - Cope, the party that former Tshwane mayor, Murunwa Makwarela, belonged to on Friday apologised to the people of the capital city.

The former Cope regional chairperson resigned on Friday as Tshwane executive mayor following revelations that he faked a court rehabilitation certificate regarding his insolvency status.

Makwarela was disqualified as a councillor and effectively as mayor on Tuesday due to a constitutional provision which prohibits people who are unrehabilitated insolvents from holding public office.

The problems keep on coming for the disgraced Makwarela.

The DA in Tshwane has opened a case of fraud against him.

The chief registrar in the Gauteng Division of the High Court has referred the matter to the Hawks and now his former political party said that it was considering all legal options against him.

Cope deputy president, Willie Madisha, told the media that Makwarela was also no longer a member of their party.

He said that the party would be initiating its own legal action against Makwarela.

"As Cope, we say sorry to the people of Tshwane, sorry to the people Gauteng, we are sorry to the people of South Africa but we did not know that this kind of thievery was permeating this organisation and this particular city as well."

Madisha said that according to the party's processes, vetting of local councillors was done at provincial level.

He said that the party would be questioning the provincial leadership about how Makwarela was not properly vetted.

"That is going to be a very serious problem because if our provincial leadership has not done this here then it means action must be taken against them by the organisation. We cannot allow that, that is nonsense. So it must be understood there."

Madisha also said that Makwarela must pay back the money he fraudulently received from the Tshwane municipality.

The cope deputy president has urged the Tshwane municipality to recoup all the money it paid to Makwarela as PR councillor, Speaker and mayor.

"That money belongs to the people of South Africa, not to his own pocket. If he has done all this kind of nonsense, perhaps the people of Tshwane, the people of South Africa must say he must bring back all that money."

Madisha said that the entire ordeal had forced the party to relook at its entire vetting processes.