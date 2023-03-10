ConCourt to rule on landmark case to determine Special Tribunal powers

Ledla Structural Development is taking the Tribunal to court on Friday to challenge its powers and prove that it was acting outside its mandate when it handled its PPE tender contract case.

JOHANNESBURG - The mandate and power of the Special Tribunal will be determined in a landmark case in the Constitutional Court on Friday.

Ledla Structural Development was challenging the powers of the Tribunal, following a ruling that millions of rands that the company scored from a massive personal protective equipment (PPE) contract be forfeited to the state.

The Tribunal found that Ledla, which was awarded a contract worth R139 million, was in fact a front company for Royal Bhaca, which was owned by King Thandisizwe Diko, the husband of former Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko.

READ: ConCourt to hear Ledla’s last-ditch bid to overturn ruling on PPE contract

The Special Tribunal was set up as an arm of the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to recover syphoned public funds, expeditiously.

In this instance, Ledla went to great lengths to try and prove that the Tribunal acted outside of its mandate when dealing with its case.

The company was arguing that the case was about a review of administrative decisions to award them the tender, and it insisted that fell outside the mandate of the Tribunal.

Mbekezeli Benjamin, from Judges Matter, said this was a precedent-setting case.

“Is the Special Tribunal a court? If the Constitutional Court says, ‘yes’, then that means the Special Tribunal can continue with the work that its currently doing. If it says, ‘no’, then some of the cases that the SIU has brought to the tribunal would have to go back to the court system.”

Ledla was also challenging the tribunal's power to grant preservation and forfeiture orders, which was at the centre of the SIU's work.