AG's office working on plan to monitor electricity state of disaster, MPs told

Opposition parties have expressed concern that the state of disaster declared by President Cyril Ramaphosa during his State of the Nation Address would once again open the doors to corruption as happened during the COVID-19 pandemic.

CAPE TOWN - Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke said that her office was still working on a plan to monitor the state of disaster declared around the electricity crisis.

She told Parliament’s standing committee on the Auditor-General that discussions had, however, already begun with relevant stakeholders to discuss how this might be done.

Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke welcomed the opportunity to keep a watch on public money during the electricity state of disaster.

But in a response to a question from the IFP's Narend Singh, Maluleke said that the Auditor-General’s intervention was still a work in progress.

"It's still early days in the journey for now. We are currently still engaging with the stakeholders that are involved with the response. As you can imagine, a number of them are still new in their seats so it may take some time before we have all wrapped our minds around what the actual response looks like."

Maluleke said that her office’s intervention would be determined based on the risks identified, and the resources it had to address them.

"We won’t be able to cover everything, but we will be well-positioned to make a meaningful contribution."

She said that provincial treasuries and departments will also have to step up to the plate to flag irregularities, as they did during the flood disaster.