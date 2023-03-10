17 SGB members due in court over R12m in pupil transport grant fraud

The group is accused of stealing R12 million from the Western Cape education department's learner transport grant.

CAPE TOWN - Seventeen school governing body (SGB) members from different schools in the Western Cape are expected to appear in court on Thursday for allegedly defrauding the scholar transport programme of millions of rands.

The group - comprising nine women and eight men - is accused of stealing R12 million from the provincial education department's learner transport grant.

Western Cape police spokesperson Novela Potelwa said the suspects, aged between 35 and 60 years old, were nabbed in Paarl, Wellington, Philadelphia, and Atlantis on Thursday.

"The arrests are the culmination of months of intricate investigative work into the unlawful expansion of the Western Cape education department learner transport grant."

They are expected to appear at the Atlantis Magistrates Court facing charges of theft, forgery, and fraud.