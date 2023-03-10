12 or 15 names? Ramaphosa asks Parly for clarity on SABC board submission

Once again, the president has written to Parliament to clarify why he has been presented with 15 names to consider when only 12 appointments need to be made.

CAPE TOWN - The confusion and delays over the appointment of a new board for the SABC persist.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has once again written to Parliament to clarify why he has been presented with 15 names to consider when only 12 appointments need to be made.

The appointment of a board has been dragging on since December as the president seeks clarity on a number of matters, including the security vetting of candidates.

In his latest letter to Parliament on Thursday, Ramaphosa said the contradiction he was facing on how to proceed was delaying an extremely urgent and critical matter.

He said that two letters received from the house - one last month, and another last week - answered some, but not all his concerns.

At the centre of the confusion was the additional pool of three names Parliament submitted to the president, should any of the 12 candidates chosen no longer be available to serve.

Last week, the African National Congress’ (ANC’s) chief whip Pemmy Majodina said it was not unusual for Parliament to suggest additional candidates to avoid it having to restart a recruitment process due to fill vacancies.

But Ramaphosa said he was being offered contradictory advice.

While National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula told him to ignore the additional names in one letter, in another letter from the chairperson of the communications portfolio committee, Boyce Maneli, the president was advised that they too should be considered.

Ramaphosa said he was not comfortable ignoring the additional names, since their approval was a resolution of the house when the candidate list was approved in December.

The president has now asked Parliament for a legally accurate record of the National Assembly’s decision on the matter.