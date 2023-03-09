Young girl's pit toilet death intensifies calls for SA to eradicate them

The body of a four-year-old girl was found inside a pit toilet at a primary school in the Eastern Cape this week, prompting calls for all pit toilets to be removed immediately.

CAPE TOWN - There have been renewed calls for government to do more to rid South Africa of pit toilets.

The call comes after the body of a four-year-old girl was found inside a pit toilet at a primary school in Glen Grey, Eastern Cape on Tuesday.

It's understood that the young girl's mother went to look for her after she did not return from school the day before.

The executive director of human rights organisation Amnesty International, Shenilla Mohamed, said this was unacceptable.

Mohamed called for the immediate removal of all pit toilets at South African schools.

"No child's life should be lost because of the failures and shortfalls of the department. By continuing to fail to do so, the Department of Basic Education is showing total disregard for the basic human rights of learners.”

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Majola Nkohli said they were investigating the matter.

"Circumstances surrounding the incident are forming part of the investigation. Police have opened an inquest docket."