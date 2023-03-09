Workers' right to strike is not absolute - Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa was responding to questions in the National Assembly regarding essential workers, like police, as well as the Nehawu strike.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa said that workers had the right to strike but that right was not "absolute".

He also said that he was concerned by the violent nature of the current Nehawu strike.

His comments come a day after Minister Joe Phaahla visited the Charlotte Maxeke Hospital and revealed that various patient deaths had been connected to the strike.

"We are all concerned about the violent nature of the strike that is under way. Workers in our country have the right to freedom of association, they also have the right to strike, but that right is not absolute. It’s not absolute because there are certain workers who are in essential services."

Ramaphosa said that the 'no work, no pay' principle should apply to essential services workers who go on strike.

"It is on the basis of no work, no pay, so if you don’t go to work you will not be paid," the president said.

