WC Health Department condemns strike action by healthcare workers in Khayelitsha

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Health Department has condemned the strike action by healthcare workers in Khayelitsha.

The department said that it wanted to send a strong message to demonstrators that action would be taken if they continued to disrupt operations at healthcare facilities.

The provincial health director, Dr Saadiq Kariem, said that the department was forced to move critical patients from Khayelitsha Hospital to other surrounding health facilities.

"While plans are in place to ensure the continuation of services, we strongly condemn any action that affects the safety of our patients and staff and also infringes on the rights of our clients to access healthcare services. We will monitor the situation very closely with the assistance of SAPS, other law enforcement agencies as well as the LEAP officers."

Meanwhile, Nehawu provincial secretary, Baxolile Mali, said that no one would prevent its members from exercising their democratic right to strike.

"Well, it's our responsibility as a trade union to defend all of our members. So if the employer thinks that despite the fact that they have added by unilaterally implementing 3% without the consent of workers, and they think that the solution is to charge workers, they must know that Nehawu as a trade union has a responsibility to defend its members."

Operations at health facilities and other government offices in Khayelitsha have since returned to normal.