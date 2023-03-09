Two children tragically killed en route to school in N4 crash

The children were on their way to school when a fatal crash occurred between two taxis and a truck on Thursday morning between Vosman and Emalahleni.

JOHANNESBURG - Two school children were tragically killed in a car crash involving three vehicles between Vosman and Emalahleni in Mpumalanga

It's understood many other pupils were hurt when two taxis and a truck collided on the N4 on Thursday morning.

Provincial safety authorities said the children were en route to school.

The department's Moeti Mmusi said: “The minibus then went on to crash into the back of the other minibus that was travelling in front. Several other sustained injuries that range from moderate to slightly and they are receiving treatment in various hospitals in the area."