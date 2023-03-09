Ramaphosa defends ANC cadre deployment, calls out DA for doing the same

President Cyril Ramaphosa stood his ground on appointing ANC loyalists to the civil service, insisting that capability and experience were key criteria.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa has defended the African National Congress (ANC)'s cadre deployment policy, saying that the party would continue to employ competent comrades.

He called out the Democratic Alliance (DA) for doing the same despite it taking the governing party to court over the legality of the policy.

Ramaphosa was answering questions on building a capable state in the National Assembly on Thursday afternoon.

But he conceded that the governing party did not always get it right.

"It does not mean that there have not been people who should not have been appointed. That we will admit," the president said.

Ramaphosa called out the DA, however, saying that the opposition party was doing the same where it governed.

"For the most part, the DA has been the real expert at making sure that the people that they appoint, are people who aligned to their own thinking and philosophy," he said.

Ramaphosa said that the ANC's approach to appointments was in line with that of governing parties around the world.