Ramaphosa coy on which Brics leaders coming to SA for August summit

South Africa is taking over from China as the head of the grouping of the leading five emerging economies, known as Brics.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa has played it coy as to which head of state of Brics nations will be invited to South Africa on a state visit ahead of the grouping’s summit in South Africa in August.

He was asked by Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen during his first question and answer for the year in the National Assembly on Thursday afternoon, whether it would be the Russian president, Vladimir Putin.

But Ramaphosa said that those discussions were still happening at a diplomatic level.

During question time in the National Assembly on Thursday afternoon, Ramaphosa revealed that the 15th summit would also include visits from several invited African leaders.

But Steenhuisen questioned him as to why Brics had not condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

He also pressed him on which Brics leader would be on a state visit to South Africa.

"Could you tell the House today, who’s it going to be: is it Mr Modi, Mr Putin or Mr Xi Jinping?" Steenhuisen asked.

"We will tell you way in advance. Actually, I will come and whisper to you Mr Steenhuisen, maybe even way before we disclose it. Have you polished up your Russian?" Ramaphosa answered.

Ramaphosa said that the last Brics summit included two state visits, which was a lot to manage.

This time there would be only one.