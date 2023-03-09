Public Enterprises Dept will cease to exist, Ramaphosa tells MPs

President Cyril Ramaphosa also said that the number of government departments would be reduced even after increasing the number of ministries this week.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa has reassured MPs that the Department of Public Enterprises will "cease to exist".

But this won’t happen just yet after leaving the department intact following his Cabinet reshuffle on Tuesday.

Ramaphosa also said that the number of government departments would be reduced even after increasing the number of ministries this week.

The president was responding to MPs during a question and answer session in the National Assembly on Thursday.

President Ramaphosa was asked whether he intended to dissolve the Department of Public Enterprises and place SOEs in their respective line departments.

He said that while he had increased the number of departments, the future configuration of government would do away with the department which housed the country's several SOEs.

"It will cease to exist because the entities that are now overseen by the ministry of public enterprises will revert back to their departments," the president said.

He said that a state holding company was still on the cards and this would make it easier to keep tabs on SOEs.

"We will be able to see exactly how each one is happening - board appointments, remuneration of directors and all that," Ramaphosa said.

He said that not all SOEs were underperforming, citing entities like state insurer, Sasria, and Denel.