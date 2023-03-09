Protesting Nehawu members unmoved by government's legal threats

Health Minister Joe Phaahla announced that that the department was seeking legal action against the union after four patients died as a result of their protest action outside some health facilities.

JOHANNESBURG & CAPE TOWN - National Education Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) said it was not shaken by threats of legal action by government.

During a media briefing in Johannesburg on Thursday, Health Minister Joe Phaahla announced that the department was seeking legal action against the union after four patients died as a result of the protest.

The patients died because they could not access healthcare services as operations at some hospitals brought to a halt due to the strike.

Health minister, Joe Phaahla, says at least four patients have died as a result of the on-going strike by health workers affiliated to Nehawu. He has insisted that this figure could rise. @Alpha_Mero25 pic.twitter.com/dqY7MPa8VP ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 9, 2023

The group of demonstrators has been dispersed following this morning’s clash with police. Some are still receiving medical attention inside the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital. #NEHAWU #NEHAWUStrikeUpdate @motso_modise https://t.co/vVzunoJd7e pic.twitter.com/9XpOPZNbk5 ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 9, 2023

Workers affiliated with the union at Helen Joseph Hospital said they would continue demonstrating until its disputes with government were resolved.

They are calling for a 10% wage increase, but government is offering a 4.7% hike.

Nehawu chairperson at the Helen Joseph Hospital, Hoxani Baloyi, said government wanted to punish healthcare workers for the failures of government.

"It’s a joke, because if the employer was serious about the lives of people in this institution, they should have done better."

He said the loss of life could have been avoided if government had honoured the union’s demands.

"They have been avoiding this collective bargaining at the expense of these lives that have just been lost. So if anyone deserves the blame, it should be the employer."

Phaahla said Nehawu's protest violated several laws.

ARREST THREATS WON'T DETER STRIKE ACTION

Nehawu in the Western Cape said threats to arrest striking health workers would not deter its members from demonstrating.

Hundreds of healthcare workers are partaking in strike action in Cape Town for a fourth day.

Police clearing the striking public service workers from blocking people who came for services at Khayelitsha Home Affairs offices. pic.twitter.com/OT3PYgzdCl ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 9, 2023

Nehawu affiliated public service workers are demonstrating outside Hime Affairs offices in Khayelitsha ordering the on duty workers to stop operations and join the strike. #Nehawu #NehawuStrike pic.twitter.com/EyYJDrrvki ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 9, 2023

Nehawu affiliated health workers outside Khayelitsha Hospital staging demonstrations daring a rainy weather in demand of 10% wage increase. PSCBC has called both the union and the employer back to the negotiation table today. pic.twitter.com/mNEJCA78XK ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 9, 2023

According to Nehawu, talks to find a mutual agreement on the wage dispute between the employer and the union were still under way.

This comes after Public Service Co-ordinating Bargaining Council urged both the union and the employer back to the negotiation table.

However, Nehawu Western Cape secretary Baxolile Mali reiterated that all striking workers would be protected.

"We don't think that it is morally correct to just arrive at a decision that people die because of a strike action. I mean when someone has died, you don't look in the face and say the event which was happening today was a strike, therefore the cause of death is a strike," Mali said.

Mali added that the union would not be deterred by criticism from Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) on how it should carry out demonstrations.