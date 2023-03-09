Only maternity and trauma units allowed to operate in Khayelitsha, says Nehawu

Public servants affiliated with Nehawu have been protesting since Monday, calling for a 10% wage increase.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) says only maternity and trauma units will be allowed to operate at health facilities in and around Khayelitsha.

Government departments and offices in the area were closed on Wednesday due to the disruptions caused by the striking action.

Disgruntled public servants have been on strike since Monday, calling for a 10% wage increase, but the government has offered a 4.7% increase.

Nehawu affiliated health workers outside Khayelitsha Hospital have urged all Khayelitsha health facilities to only attend to trauma and maternity ward patients. #NEHAWUStrikeUpdate pic.twitter.com/CSC9Mt6Vpj ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 8, 2023

Provincial Nehawu secretary Baxolile Mali says the union will intensify the strike if the public service employer continues the silence about the workers' demands.

"The employer intends to take away the R1 000 cash gratuity which is actually scheduled according to them, they say the 31st of March is going to be the last day that they are getting that R1 000."