No funds allocated for e-toll debt in Mamabolo's Gauteng budget

Gauteng Finance MEC Jacob Mamabolo said that a memorandum of understanding between the provincial government, National Treasury and the South African National Roads Agency was still being drawn up.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Finance MEC Jacob Mamabolo has not allocated funds to settle e-toll debt.

Mamabolo delivered his budget speech at the Gauteng Legislature in Johannesburg on Thursday.

Last year, Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi made a declaration that electronic tolling systems would be scrapped in the province.

Gauteng Finance MEC Jacob Mamabolo said that a memorandum of understanding between the provincial government, National Treasury and the South African National Roads Agency was still being drawn up.

READ: Outa: Gauteng govt's e-toll debt doesn't add up

The memorandum of understanding (MOU) will establish how much each entity will pay towards settling the R47 billion debt for Sanral's Gauteng freeway improvement project.

Mamabolo said that once that had been decided, his office would find money in the budget to set aside.

READ: Mamabolo's Gauteng budget speech expected to touch on energy, e-tolls

"We are aware that this is posing a difficult challenge and sometimes people start to say: 'are e-tolls scrapped, are e-tolls out of the way?'"

Mamabolo did not give a specific timeline of when this MOU would be signed but said that this would happen soon.