Clash with police at Bara has re-energised strike, says Nehawu

Patients were turned away from some hospitals as members of the National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) and other unions pressed forward with their wage strike, in spite of a court interdict.

JOHANNESBURG - National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) members at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital said that their clash with police had re-energised them to forge ahead with their strike.

Demonstrating workers have been receiving medical attention inside the facility after police fired rubber bullets to disperse protesters earlier on Thursday.

The protest was disrupted and union leaders have told members to go home.

Health workers affiliated with the union are striking at several facilities in the country, calling for a 10% wage hike.

The group of demonstrators has been dispersed following this morning's clash with police. Some are still receiving medical attention inside the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital.

Nehawu members said that they considered the move by police earlier on Thursday as a clear attempt to intimidate them.

"But remember, whenever there is intimidation, there will always be retaliation, which means right now they've made us now to feel like it's a do-or-die here. We are on our own as workers," said Baragwanath Hospital branch secretary, Dennis Mtshali.

He said that their decision to disperse on Thursday did not mean the strike was over.

"So, the struggle continues. We want to believe that the fight is just. What has happened today has given us that drive."

Mtshali said that at least 11 of their members and some civilians making their way into the hospital were shot with rubber bullets.

All members have now left the main entrance at the hospital.