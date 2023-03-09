Go

Nehawu protesters treated at Chris Hani hospital after police disperse crowds

Demonstrations were disrupted outside the facility, with Nehawu protesters saying police fired rubber bullets at them.

A screengrab of Nehawu-affiliated public service workers demonstrating outside the Home Affairs offices in Khayelitsha on 9 March 2023 in an attempt to get the on-duty workers to join the strike. Picture: Melikhaya Zagagana / Eyewitness News
Melikhaya  Zagagana 09 March 2023 16:02

JOHANNESBURG & CAPE TOWN - National Education Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) members are receiving medical attention at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital following a clash with police.

Demonstrations were disrupted at the facility.

A group that was demonstrating earlier on Thursday morning was dispersed, with protesters saying this was due to police officers firing rubber bullets.

KHAYELITSHA CLASHES

Meanwhile, Nehawu-affiliated public service workers attempting to disrupt operations at the Khayelitsha Home Affairs offices have been dispersed by police.

It is the fourth day since the public service workers engaged in a strike, demanding a 10% salary increase. Government is offering 4.7%.

Public service workers in Khayelitsha started demonstrating outside the Khayelitsha Hospital earlier on Thursday.

Workers then moved to the Home Affairs offices nearby to shut down services.

But the police intervened and the protesters were effectively removed from the premises.

Currently, all health facilities and other government offices in Khayelitsha are operating.

The union said that it was waiting for the outcome of the negotiations taking place on Thursday and would react on the way forward.

