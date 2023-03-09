Nehawu protest: Phaahla says 'violence' prompted consults with legal team

Nehawu said that Health Minister Joe Phaahla painted an unpleasant picture of the union's protest, but the health minister said that the demonstrations resulted in four deaths, and had to be accounted for.

JOHANNESBURG - Health Minister Joe Phaahla said that at least four people died as a result of the ongoing strike action by the National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu), as they were unable to access healthcare facilities.

He said that Nehawu’s protest severely affected the health sector, citing that hospitals were unable to operate at maximum capacity.

He said that the health department was seeking legal advice after reported acts of violence by the union at several hospitals.

He reinstated his remarks that the union violated many laws, further expressing that it had to be called to account.

"We have a legal team that we are consulting to look at what our options are in that regard."

Phaahla said that he respected Nehawu’s right to protest, but did not support the chaos it caused.

GOVT ‘COMMITTED’

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has assured Nehawu that government is committed to resolving the wage dispute by protesting healthcare workers.

Speaking to workers affiliated to the union at the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital in Johannesburg on Thursday morning, Lesufi said that the protest had severely affected the province’s hospitals.

The union is demanding an increment of at least 10%, while government is only offering 4.7%.

Lesufi said that government would avail itself for talks.

"I want to thank you that you are allowing patients and staff to come in. We will respect your right to protest peacefully. But at one point, everything will end up in negotiations and we will hear your concerns," Lesufi said.

PHAAHLA ‘MISLEADING’ THE PUBLIC

Nehawu accused Health Minister Joe Phaahla of misleading the public after he claimed that the union had been disrupting services at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital.

Speaking at a media briefing on Wednesday night, Phaahla condemned the acts of violence by the union, saying that some patients lost their lives as a result of the protest.

But the union said that this was not true.

Reports of violence and intimidation had been received from hospitals around the country.

Nehwawu said that Phaahla painted an unpleasant picture of the union’s protest.

The union’s Mandla Mdluli said that the protest had no malicious intent.

"The community have been led to believe that we are criminals; we are closing patients out. We are not - we are health workers; we understand the pain by patients… even the patients themselves are saying at least we are giving them access."