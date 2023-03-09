Nehawu insists violent incidents isolated, Phaahla 'still to verify facts'

The union's general secretary, Zola Saphetha, said the Health Minister was speaking from a preliminary report.

JOHANNESBURG - The general secretary of the National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu), Zola Saphetha, insists that there have only been isolated incidents of violence, and that the union's strike is no different from labour action seen at any other workplace.

He was responding to reports of violence and intimidation at hospitals around the country since the onset of the protest.

The union is demanding a 10% wage increase, while government is offering 4.7%.

On Wednesday night, Health Minister Joe Phaahla visited Charlotte Maxeke Hospital and revealed that various patient deaths had been connected to the strike.

ALSO READ:

“So, for the union, which is supposed to be fighting for the rights of workers, to be specifically targeting hospitals which service ordinary South Africans who don’t have anywhere else to go is indeed quite concerning.”

The minister said patients and workers have been targeted.

“Not only in terms of that targeting but also with a lot of violence and intimidation. People being dragged from the wards, from their work areas, people being physically stopped from entering.”

But Saphetha said this is a strike like any other.

“Having said all what he said last night, he's still to collect and verify facts because he was talking from a preliminary report, but they made the point. We are inviting the Minister to bring the report to us and work together to sort out those unfortunate incidents that have characterised as opposed to be going to the media.”