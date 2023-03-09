Mamabolo's Gauteng budget speech expected to touch on energy, e-tolls

On Thursday, the MEC is expected to provide budgetary guidance to Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi’s ideas outlined in his State of the Province Address, particularly regarding energy, the scrapping of e-toll fees and other capital projects.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng MEC for Finance Jacob Mamabolo is set to deliver the province's 2023 budget speech on Thursday.

Mamabolo's speech followed the State of the Province Address (Sopa) by Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi.

Mamabolo is expected to provide budgetary guidance on some of Lesufi's ideas regarding energy, the scrapping of e-toll fees and other capital projects.

His budget speech would come at a time of a constrained economy and energy crisis in the country’s economic hub.

During his medium-term budget policy statement in November, Mamabolo stressed the need for the provincial government to allocate more funds towards the township economy.

Democratic Alliance (DA)'s Adrianna Randall said that she expected Mamabolo to lay out plans about how the provincial government would clamp down on fruitless and wasteful expenditure at municipalities.

“The Gauteng residents, now more than ever, deserve a budget that will be focused on improving service delivery and ensure that every rand that is allocated is spent in an open and transparent manner."

Randall said that the legislature was looking forward to playing an oversight role in the spending of the budget.