Mamabolo cuts spending on Gauteng's health infrastructure by over R300m

Gauteng finance MEC Jacob Mamabolo delivered his budget speech at the Gauteng Legislature in Johannesburg on Thursday.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Finance MEC Jacob Mamabolo has cut spending on health infrastructure in the province by over R300 million for the 2023/24 financial year.

This is in comparison to the current financial year.

Mamabolo announced this on Thursday while tabling his budget at the Gauteng Legislature in Johannesburg.

The MEC downplayed the cut, saying that it would have minimal impact on the overall management of public hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare facilities in the province.

The MEC said that the provincial government’s plans to install solar panels at hospitals and clinics to lessen the impact of load shedding were still on track despite the budget cut.

"Our project of rooftop solar is at a critical stage of finalising the contracts. We've gone through the supply chain, the bidder has been selected."

Mamabolo said that in the event that the current allocation was not enough to meet the demands of health facilities, then the budget would be adjusted.

"So, there shouldn't be a problem, but it doesn't help to give departments money they can't spend. It is returned to the national Treasury, so it's better when we keep it as provincial treasury and say to them how ready are you to spend."

Meanwhile, the Democratic Alliance (DA)'s shadow Jack Bloom said that the cuts would devastate the province’s public health institutions even further.