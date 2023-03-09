Little Ashford temporarily closed, 'silence not a lack of compassion', says CEO

The temporary shutdown of the Bedfordview preschool follows the death of 3-year-old Kganya Mokhele, after a two-metre-tall bookshelf fell on him on Tuesday.

JOHANNEBURG - Little Ashford Preschool said its doors will remain closed for the rest of the week, following the death of three-year-old Kganya Mokhele.

Mokhele died after he sustained severe injuries at the Bedfordview preschool when a bookshelf fell on him while he was playing with friends in the classroom on Tuesday.

It is believed that he reached for a toy on a shelf when the two-metre-tall structure came down on him.

Several investigations are underway, including a forensic probe, as well as a parallel investigation by the Gauteng Department of Basic Education.

The preschool said it is also looking into its staff's overall response to the accident.

"The school will be closed for the rest of this week, and we will consider whether we are in a position to open next week Monday. We are all trying to process this overwhelming incident,” said the group CEO at Little Ashford, Cedric Ntumba.

“I know there's a lot to be said but there are people that are hurt, a lot of people are hurt, and I do not want our, or what appears to be our silence or few words to be confused for a lack of care or compassion."

The Mokhele family claims that there were at least four teachers on site when and where the tragedy happened.

They are calling for these teachers to be suspended, amid investigations.

Ntumba said that they are investigating.

"I've got to be steadfast and say please allow us to have a good look at all the evidence before us to make that decision."