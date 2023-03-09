Joburg Transport MMC Kunene explains reasons behind Rea Vaya bus driver strike

Kenny Kunene said that part of the problem was that the bus company that Rea Vaya has been in business with, Piotrans, had not submitted its tax clearance certificate, which delayed the city from making the salary payments.

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg’s Transport MMC Kenny Kunene has sought to clarify what led to Rea Vaya drivers downing tools recently.

Kunene told journalists that part of the problem was that the bus company that Rea Vaya has been in business with, Piotrans, had not submitted its tax clearance certificate, which delayed the city from making the salary payments.

He added that while the drivers understood that their salaries would be delayed, they were still not paid by the end of the week.

"The drivers of Rea Vaya were not informed, their shop stewards were not informed, the management of Piotrans at the depot was not informed. So, the drivers had to go another 7 days."

Kunene said that in addition to that, a fire that destroyed the city’s IT system also played a role in the strike that left hundreds of bus commuters stranded on Monday.

"That then led to even the processing of this contract being withheld so on Monday, without any communication, they decided to go on strike."