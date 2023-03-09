Intercape says passenger shot and wounded in bus attack in EC

Intercape has reported over 100 incidents of violence, intimidation and extortion in recent years.

CAPE TOWN - Long-distance bus company Intercape has again come under attack.

On Thursday, a bus travelling from Gqeberha to Pretoria, was shot at along the Penhoek Pass on the N6.

READ: Intercape takes aim at police after court battle with Mbalula

It said that in the latest attack on Thursday, a passenger was shot and wounded.

The bus company said that on the same day staff and security were threatened repeatedly by taxi operators in Idutywa in the Eastern Cape.

READ: Intercape again pleads for police protection after latest bus attack

The N2 highway was blocked off for several hours by local taxi associations in protest against Intercape operating in the region.

Intercape has now again approached the High Court in Makhanda with an urgent application to compel police and national and provincial transport authorities to comply with a number of earlier court orders to provide safety and security for Intercape's drivers and passengers.

It's called on newly appointed Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga to take action.