Govt, private sector must collaborate more to reach SA's net zero target - Busa

CAPE TOWN - Business Unity South Africa (Busa) has stressed that greater collaboration between government and the private sector is needed to achieve South Africa's net zero ambitions.

Energy experts discussed climate change as one of the topics at the Africa Energy Indaba this week.

The role of the organisation is to ensure that there is a conducive business environment in the country.

Busa's environment and energy manager, Happy Khambhule: "One of the main ways in which the private sector can play a role in ensuring that we do reach net zero, is that it is pushed in terms of its investments, if it is pushed in terms of its strategies, including its vision, to ensure that there is elements of a just transition."

Khambule highlighted that the transition to cut back on greenhouse gas emissions was already under way.

"We are already putting on a whole lot of solar, a whole lot of wind, we're already investing in various other technologies, but we need to ensure that we don't leave people behind and that's where the just transition comes in. In itself it's not the end goal, it is a mitigation measure that allows us to reach the end goal and the end goal in this case, due to our low emissions development strategy, is to be net zero by 2050."