EFF: Pakati's removal as Buffal City Metro mayor won't change anything

EAST LONDON - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in the Buffalo City Metro called for the removal of the African National Congress (ANC) as the governing party in the metro.

The call comes after the ANC in the Eastern Cape announced its decision to recall Buffalo City Metro Mayor Xola Pakati from his position.

The ruling party has already submitted names for three potential candidates to take over in the executive seat.

The Eastern Cape ANC provincial working committee said that due to the metro's poor service delivery, it was time to change the leadership by removing Pakati as mayor.

The EFF in the Buffalo City Metro said that the change of the mayoral position would not make a difference to service delivery in the region.

The opposition's regional chairperson Mziyanda Hlekiso said that removing the ANC from power was the change that was needed.

"It's not going to change anything, absolutely nothing that's going to change. The problem is not Xola Pakati, the problem for Buffalo City Metro is the ANC. So, the sooner our people vote the ANC out of power the better."