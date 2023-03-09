Date to debate Phala Phala ad hoc committee establishment on the cards

The DA wanting to debate on the establishment of the committee was backed by several opposition parties, prompting Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula to direct that a date be set.

CAPE TOWN - Opposition parties are putting pressure on Parliament to once again debate whether to establish an ad hoc committee to investigate the Phala Phala farm saga.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) said that new facts came to light that warranted a reconsideration of the matter, after a similar motion tabled by the party was rejected last September.

READ:

- EXCLUSIVE: Sars interim Phala Phala report considered by public protector

- Phala Phala: ANC blocks Parly ad hoc committee probe

- DA to revive call for ad hoc committee on Phala Phala

On Thursday, the DA received the backing of several opposition parties in the National Assembly’s weekly programme committee meeting, prompting Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula to direct that a date be set to debate the motion.

DA Chief Whip Siviwe Gwarube motivated afresh for Parliament to consider establishing the committee, which would be able to probe matters related to theft of foreign currency from Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm in February 2020.

"This is spurred by new facts that have been revealed by Sars [South African Revenue Service] around the alleged complicity of the president in terms of tax laws," Gwarube said.

She was backed by several opposition parties, including United Democratic Movement (UDM) whip Nqabayomzi Kwankwa.



"When we took the decision last year, we shielded the president from accountability. We protected and prevented the same very institution that elected him into office, which is wrong. We need to correct that," Kwankwa said.

The Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF) Hlengiwe Mkhaliphi also agreed.

"We need to establish this ad hoc committee because we have to start a process of removing the president."

Mapisa-Nqakula said that it was not for her to decide whether to allow the motion to proceed, and that a date needed be set for the National Assembly to debate and vote on it.