Corruption-accused Zandile Gumede & co-accused's case adjourned

DURBAN - The corruption and fraud trial of former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede and her 21 co-accused adjourned on Thursday for the state witness to gather more documents.

Gumede and her co-accused are facing fraud, corruption, money laundering, and racketeering charges, linked to a solid waste tender worth R300 million.

Thursday was day four of the trial in the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Durban, where the first state witness, Mbuso Ngcobo, was cross-examined about evidence he led in court earlier this week.

However, the lack of some evidence from the witness saw a slight delay.

When he started his testimony on Tuesday, Ngcobo told the court that information about the alleged corruption involving former Gumede was submitted to his office, with documents.

Ngcobo, who is the head of the City of eThekwini’s integrity and investigation unit, said he then started a probe into the allegations.

During Thursday’s cross-examination, the court learnt that some of the documents mentioned by Ngcobo had not been submitted.

This led to Judge Sharmaine Balton standing the matter down for Ngcobo to present the documents to court.

The matter was expected to resume on Thursday afternoon.