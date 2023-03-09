Clarens community saves little dog 'Heidi' after hearing her howl from mountains

Residents in Clarens climbed a mountain together to rescue a little dog, aptly naming her Heidi post-save. Here's the story.

Clarence Ford interviews our resident trend spotter, Barbara Friedman, who reports on a heart-warming story from the Clarens community, posted on Cluny Animal Trust's Facebook page on Wednesday.

After hearing howls, the community rallied together and climbed a mountain to save a little dog.

Listen to the full story:

Messages flooded the local community's WhatsApp group about what sounded like howling coming from the mountains.

Local rangers were unable to assist because they were in a different area, so some Clarens residents rushed to find and save the distressed dog who seemed stuck on the mountain.

Joe, a local animal lover, took his dogs up the mountain to help track and find the distressed howling dog... and they did!

During the rescue, the stuck dog nipped Joe slightly, but he eventually got her to safety.

He was up there for a couple of hours, tracking her and he eventually located her. A small little thing, completely terrified, she was on a very steep and dangerous slope. Joe sat down next to her, and he spent a lot of time just getting her used to his presence. Thankfully she wasn’t in a snare, but he knew he had to be patient to bring her down to safety. Local resident, Clarens

Post rescue, these residents aptly named the howler 'Heidi', since she was found in a mountain - of course.

After bringing her back to safety, community members took her to the Cluny Animal Trust's clinic in Fouriesburg.

Heidi (and Joe) are currently in isolation for rabies monitoring.

Although nervous, she’s eating, drinking and wagging her tail - signs of good health.

Vets also noticed that Heidi is unsterilised, with evidence of having birthed puppies in the past.

Here’s to more heroic communities such as Clarens!

