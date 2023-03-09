Case against man charged with killing 5 people in Philippi postponed

The shootings occurred on the same night and the victims lived short distances from one another.

CAPE TOWN - The case against a man charged with killing five people in Philippi East in October has been postponed to next month for further investigation.

The shootings occurred on the same night and the victims lived short distances from one another.

The motive is still unclear.

The Police's Novela Potelwa: "The charges relate to incidents that were in close proximity to where five people were shot and killed in Phillipi East on 24 October 2022. Serious violent crimes detectives who initiated the probe effected the arrest and investigations continue."