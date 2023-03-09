At least R100m raised by private sector to deal with power cuts - Kingston

JOHANNESBURG - Chairperson of the Resource Mobilisation Fund, Martin Kingston, said that at least R100 million had been raised by the private sector to help alleviate the impact of load shedding.

Kingston made the announcement at the launch of the fund on Thursday afternoon.

It has been established by the business fraternity after President Cyril Ramaphosa called on the sector to help capacitate the National Energy Crisis Committee, which in part is driving the intervention in the country's battling energy sector.

The energy action plan announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa last year has at least five priorities, including improving the country's power grid to scale down the load shedding, speeding up the availability of alternative energy sources, as well as bringing private investors on board.

While the plan is expected to go a long way in transforming the electricity sector, government doesn't have the full capacity to see it through.

The Resource Mobilisation Fund has rallied the private sector to plug the gap, with a target of R100 million already raised within four months.

While their identities have not been revealed yet, donors include South African corporates as well as local and international philanthropists.

But the chairperson of the Resource Mobilisation Fund, Martin Kingston, said that it would not be cash in hand for the government.

Kingston said that the money would be used to source expertise to donate to the government, including project management, engineering, legal and energy modelling skills over two years.

"And indeed then the donation for those skills and accounting for them to the public at large under the guidance of suitable governance regiments."

Kingston said the experts sourced through the fund should be available to get to work soon.