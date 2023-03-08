No, you can't scatter your loved one’s ashes on Table Mountain without a permit
The permits are free; but you are required to cover the cost of the cable car.
CAPE TOWN - It comes as no surprise that many people wish to scatter their loved one’s ashes on Table Mountain.
It is, however, prohibited if you do not hold a permit as the mountain is protected under the National Environment Management: Protected Areas Act of 2003, as well as being a World Heritage site.
Clayton encourages the public to get a permit to conduct their rituals in the designated areas on the mountain.
To secure a permit, you need to provide the following:
Name of Permit Holder
Contact Person (if different from the permit holder)
- ID Number and copy of yours
- Physical Address
- Contact details
- Number of people that will be attending the scattering of ashes ceremony
The permits are free of charge; however, you are required to cover the cost of the cable car.
Should you wish to apply for a permit, email Munzhedzi.Muhanelwa@sanparks.org.
