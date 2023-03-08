No, you can't scatter your loved one’s ashes on Table Mountain without a permit

CAPE TOWN - It comes as no surprise that many people wish to scatter their loved one’s ashes on Table Mountain.

It is, however, prohibited if you do not hold a permit as the mountain is protected under the National Environment Management: Protected Areas Act of 2003, as well as being a World Heritage site.

Clayton encourages the public to get a permit to conduct their rituals in the designated areas on the mountain.

To secure a permit, you need to provide the following:

Name of Permit Holder

Contact Person (if different from the permit holder)

ID Number and copy of yours



Physical Address



Contact details



Number of people that will be attending the scattering of ashes ceremony



The permits are free of charge; however, you are required to cover the cost of the cable car.

Should you wish to apply for a permit, email Munzhedzi.Muhanelwa@sanparks.org.

