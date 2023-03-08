Wits VC Professor Zeblon Vilakazi wants to meet with students to resolve protest

University of the Witwatersrand vice-chancellor professor Zeblon Vilakazi plans to meet with students to resolve the ongoing strike, as it affects the curriculum.

The past ten days have seen protests at the university, with students demanding that those with historic debt be allowed to register.

Protesting Wits students have yet again been involved in a clash with campus security, as they try gain access to the institution's administration block.

Students marched on the vice-chancellor's house on Sunday night with allegations that there were threats made by some student to burn down the residence, a charge denied by student leaders.

Wits SRC president Aphiwe Mnyamana was suspended on Monday.

Vilakazi said his family was not harmed.

“I was not actually at the house at the time, I just had to move the family... I didn't flee the house."

He explained why Mnyamana in particular was suspended.

"We suspended him because he did not follow the code of conduct of the university. The way this young man conducted the protest was not in line with the university. Infringement, and also, in terms of him harassing and also disrupting the curriculum, and causing damage to the university."