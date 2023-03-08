Windy conditions hamper operations at Cape Town's port - Transnet

Transnet says more than 90 hours have been lost over the past two weeks, impacting vessel turnaround time.

CAPE TOWN - Transnet says windy conditions are hampering operations at Cape Town's port.

The Port of Cape Town is at the peak of the deciduous fruit export season, which coincides with the city's windy weeks.

This has impacted vessel turnaround time, resulting in vessels being delayed at berth and follow-up vessels waiting for prolonged periods at anchorage.

By Tuesday, the port had 11 container vessels waiting at anchorage.

With wind speeds of up to 30 kilometres per hour expected on Wednesday, terminals have put recovery plans in place to alleviate the backlog and speed up productivity in the hope the weather improves quickly.